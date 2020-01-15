Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon,(right), is presented with the 2016 USIBC Global Leadership Award by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 41st Annual Leadership Summit at the Mellen Auditorium, June 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Prime Minister is allegedly snubbing Bezos on his visit to India, because of his newspaper, The Washington Post, which has been critical of the Modi government. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)