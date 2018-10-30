JAKARTA – An Indonesian Lion Air Boeing airliner carrying 189 people and flown by Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja crashed into the Java Sea Oct. 29, minutes after taking off from here, with no sign of survivors.
The Boeing 737, JT 610, disappeared from the radar 13 minutes after take-off from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang on the Indonesian island of Bangka, according to Basarnas, Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency.
Flight data showed it made a sudden, sharp dive into the sea 12.96 km north off the coast of Tanjung Bungin in Karawang, West Java, the Jakarta Post reported.
No survivors were found, said Bambang Suryo Aji, director of operations at search and rescue agency. "We need to find the main wreckage. My projection is there is no survivor,” he told a press conference.
Rescue workers retrieved six bodies from the sea where the crash took place. Search teams were working against high waves and strong currents and underwater robots were being used in the search effort.
Authorities said they were still trying to locate the black boxes and emergency locator transmitter, which was currently not transmitting.
The aircraft, manufactured this year, was commanded by Captain Suneja, with co-pilot Harvino, according to a spokesman of the airline. Authorities said before the crash, the pilot had made a request to return to base.
"There were two foreign nationals (aboard the flight), one Indian citizen and one Italian citizen," Lion Air Group managing director Daniel Putut said in Jakarta. Suneja was the captain while the Italian was among the passengers.
Suneja was from New Delhi and was living in Jakarta with his wife. According to Suneja's LinkedIn profile, he received his pilot's license from the U.S.-based Bel Air International in 2009.
Suneja had clocked more than 6,000 flight hours while his co-pilot had more than 5,000 flight hours to his credit. The Indian was associated with Lion Air as an airline pilot since March 2011.
Of the 189 on board, two were pilots and six were flight attendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.