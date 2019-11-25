Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine public parade of their 162 supporting MLAs in a bid to disprove the claims of 170 legislators made by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Ajit Pawar on Nov. 25. Besides the enthusiastic 162 MLAs of the three 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' partners, top leaders of all three parties like Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Raut, Ashok Chavan, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, and Aditya Thackeray and others were present. (IANS photo)