NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jan. 7 condemned the violent chaos that unfolded a day ago at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., saying, “orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.”
“Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington D.C. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,” Modi tweeted.
The prime minister’s remarks came after thousands of supporters of sitting U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building, deemed as the citadel of American democracy, Jan. 6 afternoon, forcing proceedings to count Electoral College votes cast in the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election, to a halt.
Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the House and the Senate, and the U.S. Capitol was vandalized.
At least four people have been killed, 52 arrested and 14 police officers injured as a result of the violence.
The Capitol building houses the U.S. Congress and is the seat of the legislative branch of the American government.
The Congress party Jan. 7 also expressed concern over the incident.
“Scenes from the U.S. are deeply disturbing. Democracy and freedom are the essence of America’s greatness. The entire world is watching. May the people of America preserve the dignity of their nation and let the democratic process prevail peacefully,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari added: “If peaceful transfer of power can be interrupted in Washington DC, what is the signal being sent out to other right wing bigots around the world... Mobocracy is Kosher if you lose democratically... very unfortunate... in what happened in USA lies a message.”
The Associated Press adds: As the world watched American institutions shaken to the core by an angry mob, officials and ordinary citizens wondered: How fragile is democracy, and how much stress could their own political systems withstand?
“If it can happen in the U.S., it can happen anywhere,” said Gunjan Chhibber, a 39-year-old who works for an American tech company in India, the world’s largest democracy. She stayed up all night, watching and worrying at her home in Delhi as the chaos unfolded many time zones away.
In Germany, whose modern system of governance was nurtured by successive American administrations, Chancellor Angela Merkel was unusually blunt Jan. 7, drawing a direct line from President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede his election defeat to the atmosphere that made the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters possible.
“A fundamental rule of democracy is that, after elections, there are winners and losers. Both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner,” Merkel said.
“We exported so much democracy that we don’t have any left,” American Palestinian scholar Yousef Monayyer wrote on Twitter, the social network favored by Trump until he was locked out of it late Jan. 6.
In China, the Communist Youth League ran a photo montage of the Capitol violence on its Twitter-like Weibo microblog with the caption: “On the sixth, the U.S. Congress, a most beautiful site to behold.” That appeared to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her June 2019 comments in praise of sometimes- violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
Iran, which faces routine U.S. criticism over violations of human rights and democratic values, jumped on the chaos as proof of American hypocrisy.
The semiofficial Fars news agency called the United States a “fragmented democracy,” while Iran’s pro-government Twitter accounts gloated, circulating photos of the mobs with hashtags that included #DownfalloftheUS.
Ally after ally expressed shock, followed by affirmations that U.S. democratic institutions would withstand the turmoil.
“Disgraceful scenes in US Congress,” tweeted U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”
