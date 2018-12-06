GANDHINAGAR — Internationally renowned cardiologist Dr. Tejas Patel has performed the world's first remote cardiovascular stent surgery on a female patient, and claims to have made world history in the field of cardiovascular surgery.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, present at the Akshardham temple to watch the surgery, said: "Gujarat government will be thinking on how to utilize this technology to save precious lives. With experts like Tejas Patel, we will move ahead."
Known in the medical terminology as in-human tele-robotic coronary intervention, the procedure performed is popularly known as stent-placing in the arteries.
The difference between conventional stent placing and the latest method was that the cardiologist performed the surgery from the auspicious place of Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, while the female patient was in a hospital in Ahmedabad, 32km from the surgeon.
The world's first such surgery was done using a revolutionary and patented technology, Corpath, developed by an American corporate, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. Using a hundred Megabytes per second internet network, this landmark achievement was fulfilled.
The first-of-its-kind surgery happened 32 years after the world's first stent surgery was carried out in 1986.
A female patient volunteering for such operation is a woman from Kalol. "The woman had a heart attack recently and one artery was already operated upon. Today we placed a stent in the second artery that was clogged. This history making feat is my small tribute to the Pramukh Swami Maharaj," said Dr. Tejas Patel after the operation.
This significant breakthrough paves the way to mak extremely critical cardiovascular surgery accessible in even the remotest parts of earth. The patient need not be near the expert.
"Right now, as the technology is in a nascent stage, it is somewhat costlier by around Rs. 45-50 thousand than conventional surgery, but with increase in its usage, it will come down. This is first of the coming transformations of utilizing mobile technology in modern surgery, " added Patel.
"Our patented technology can even be adopted in the existing conventional operation theaters, with some modifications. Due to limited access to specialized and timely medical care, only a few patients worldwide receive life-saving treatment. We hope that our technology will revolutionize cardiovascular disease treatment by providing such treatment to anyone, anywhere," said Mark Toland, the president and chief executive officer, Corindus.
The experts said that even though the network connectivity of 100 Mbps was used to carry out tis surgery, the required bandwidth is only 20 Mbps.
For such high-end surgery to be made accessible to the remotest corner of the country, special training is needed for local surgeons. "I look forward to getting this technology available to the common man in the remotest area," said Patel.
