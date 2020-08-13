THIRUVANANTHAPURAM – Donald Trump may be trailing his Democrat rival Joe Biden in U.S. polls in the run-up to the presidential poll, but a 68-year-old Kerala numerologist is ready to place his bet on Trump's re-election as the U.S. president in November for the second term.
MK Damodaran, a retired Kerala government employee, said his numerological calculations and analysis based on 'fate and occult numbers' and Trump's date of birth, etc., had made him predict Trump's victory.
"November 3, 2020 is the day of the U.S. presidential election, which is strongly lucky for incumbent President Trump. His date of birth is June 14, 1946. As such, his birth number is 5 (1 + 4). Besides, he was born in the sun sign Gemini that is ruled by planet Mercury. Number 5 is represented by planet Mercury," Damodaran told IANS.
He further said that the coming election is the 59th such held after every four years.
"The number 59 again represents 5 (5+9=14, 1+4=5). The US got independence on July 4, 1776. The fate number of that day is also 5. (7 + 4 + 1 + 7 + 7 + 6=32, 3+2=5). The number 5 plays a key role for Trump."
Analyzing further, Damodaran said that "the 'fate number' of Trump is 4 (6+1+4+1+9+4+6=31, 3+1=4). The year 2020 also represents number 4 (2+0+2+0=4). So year 2020 is lucky for Trump.”
Damodaran said Trump's 'occult number' is 48, which adds up to 3. "Since the election will be held on November 3, it augurs well for Trump," the numerologist said.
He said that he had used such calculations to successfully make predictions about cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, India's victory at the 2011 World Cup, etc. In 2012, he said, he had predicted that the U.S. will top the medal tally in the London Olympics. The prediction was based on the lucky numbers of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
Damodaran said that an analysis of Biden's numbers indicated that his chances to get elected as the U.S. president are "very remote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.