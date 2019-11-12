HYDERABAD — In a horrific act, a couple burnt alive their drunkard son in Telangana's Warangal Rural district on Nov. 12, police said.
Fed up with his habits and harassment for money, K. Prabhakar and Vimala tied up K. Mahesh Chandra, 42, poured petrol and set him afire.
The shocking incident occurred on Nov. 12 night at Musthayalapalli village in Warangal Rural district, about 200 km from Hyderabad.
According to police, Mahesh was habitual alcoholic and unable to bear his harassment, his wife had gone to her parents' house two months ago. Since then, he had started harassing his parents for money. Villagers said he was even beating them up.
Mahesh, father of a son and a daughter, came drunk on Nov. 12 night and started beating his parents. Unable to bear this treatment any longer, they tied him to a pole and burnt him alive.
Mahesh, who was working as a clerk in Warangal Agriculture Market, died on the spot. Policemen from Damera rushed to the village and shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and arrested Mahesh's parents.
