DUBAI – A Dubai-based 14-year-old boy from Kerala has made a six-layered stencil portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift to him on the occasion of the country's Republic Day (Jan. 26), a media report said.
Saran Sasikumar, a grade nine student of New Indian Model School in Dubai, presented the 90 cm x 60 cm portrait to Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who wrapped up a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 21, Gulf News reported.
Taking to Twitter Jan. 22, the minister said: "Happy to meet in Dubai the talented young artist Saran Sasi Kumar from Kerala, now a resident in UAE. He presented this beautiful portrait, a six layered stencil painting, to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Republic Day gift. Truly inspiring! My best wishes to him."
Saran's portrait features Modi receiving a guard of honor during the 50th year celebration of the foundation of India's Central Industrial Security Force in 2019.
He is seen wearing a wide-brimmed cavalry hat with the CISF logo.
Saran has drawn 92 portraits including those of top UAE leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
