NEW DELHI – The new National Education Policy announced by the central government last week has introduced major reforms in Indian education at all levels. For languages, it lays emphasis on learning in the mother tongue or regional language as the medium of instruction till Grade 5, to promote multilingualism. The NEP has also given a list of foreign language electives students can take from the secondary school level.
"Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language, mother tongue, local language or the regional language. Thereafter, the home or local language shall continue to be taught as a language wherever possible. This will be followed by both public and private schools," said the policy.
In an Inshorts poll, participated in by over 2 lakh users, 80 percent of the respondents supported the move of making mother tongue/regional language the medium of instruction. However, many are saying they want to stick to English language as the medium of instruction.
"As a parent, I feel the reform in NEP was a much needed reform because in some way the focus was shifting only to the English language which is why kids were not very familiar with their mother tongue or Sanskrit or any other foreign language. Through this reform, students can make their base strong in language from the very beginning. Changing the medium of instruction will add important and enriching options as well as will promote multilingualism in the country.
"The most interesting fact is that students can now avail facility of learning foreign languages also at the secondary level. Through this reform children can now learn three languages at the same time which will definitely help them in further studies in different regions with different languages. I think this reform will surely add on fun learning methods," NCR-based parent Niti told IANSlife.
"A language is mainly a utilitarian tool for acquiring knowledge. While promoting regional languages is indeed beneficial, making multiple languages compulsory is detrimental to both the social and human capital of the country. English already provides access to global knowledge as well as is being used uniformly in the majority of the IT workplaces globally," Shubhajit Jagadev, Executive director of EduSkills. opines.
Notably, in the new National Education Policy, the Indian government has included Korean, Japanese, Thai, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian languages at the secondary level among the foreign languages to be offered.
The government also pointed out that foreign language vocabulary should be updated in the textbooks and other printing materials. The suggested foreign languages are Korean, English, French, German, Hebrew and Japanese for this. The new policy will replace the existing policy that was formulated in 1986. This revision has come after 28 years.
Highlighting positive cultural diplomacy, Shin Bong-gil, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India said the Indian government's decision about adding Korean as foreign language for secondary level can be considered as one of symbolic measures to focus on the importance of India-Korea relations.
According to recent reports, following tense Sino-India relations, the Chinese language was dropped from the suggested list of foreign languages; it was included in the Draft policy in 2019.
Earlier, IANS reported that the Union Cabinet July 29 gave its approval to the new National Education Policy aimed to bring about several changes in the education system from the school to college level.
Addressing a press conference, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said that following the new education policy and reforms, the country will achieve a 50 percent gross enrolment ratio by 2035.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: "It is important because there was no change in the education policy in the last 34 years."
Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed the Ministry of Education.
During the briefing, Khare assured that public investment in the education sector will reach 6 percent of GDP at the earliest. Currently, it is around 4.43 percent.
The outcomes of the National Education Policy will be universalization of education from primary to secondary by 2030, attaining foundational learning and numeracy skills by 2025, 100 percent gross enrolment ratio by 2030, and two crore school children joining back.
It will also include preparation of teachers for assessment reforms by 2023, an inclusive education system by 2030, board exams only to test core concepts, and instilling at least one vocational skill in every child.
The key highlights of the New Education Policy is use of technology in teaching, learning and assessment, a single regulator for higher education, graded autonomy for colleges, and phasing out of the affiliation system in 15 years.
It also includes formation of the National Research Foundation, internationalization of education and multiple entry and exit for students and an academic bank of credit.
The major reforms in school education includes universalization of early childhood care education, setting up of a national mission on foundational literacy and numeracy, 5+3+3+4 circular and pedological structure and no rigid separation between arts and sciences.
Students will be taught coding from class 6, there will be vocational integration from class 6 as against from secondary level, and a gender inclusion fund for girl child development. Board examination will now be low stake and based on knowledge application.
The policy also mandates the medium of instruction till at least class 5 and preferably till class 8 and beyond in home or regional language, and 360 degree holistic report card - by children, by classmates and teachers.
Besides this, PARAKH — Performance, Assessment, Review and Analysis for Holistic Development — will form the standard, norm and guidelines for the schools so that it reaches the benchmark. Schools will have transparent online systems for self-disclosure for public oversight and accountability.
The National Testing Agency will offer a common entrance exam for admission to higher education institutes, and a National Professional Standard for teachers to be prepared by the NCERT and the NCTE.
