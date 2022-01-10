NEW DELHI – The Confederation of All India Traders Jan. 9 has written to the Election Commission of India suggesting an introduction of e-voting mechanism for citizens to cast their votes.
The traders' body appreciated the commission's higher usage of technology, apps, and the latest move to allow candidates to file their nomination papers online.
"In this context we would like to suggest that the Commission should also introduce an e-voting system through which the electors can cast their votes with any device with access to the internet from anywhere in the world," it said in the letter.
"The secrecy of the ballot can be maintained under the high security standards by using online voting software. The casting of votes remains anonymous as the technology system's architecture can strictly separate personal data from the electronic ballot."
It added implementation of such a mechanism would reduce costs.
On Jan. 8, the Commission announced the Assembly poll dates as well as counting dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.
The polls would be held in seven phases. Uttar Pradesh would have voting on Feb. 10, 14, 20, 23 and March 3 and 7; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand would have polling on Feb. 14 while Manipur would have voting in two phases, Feb. 27 and March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.