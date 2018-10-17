NEW DELHI — The Enforcement Directorate Oct. 17 said it has seized assets in India and abroad worth Rs. 218 crore belonging to fugitive diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi.
The duo, who have fled the country, are accused of defrauding state-run Punjab National Bank of Rs. 13,500 crore.
A senior official of the agency said: "A villa at a foreign location worth Rs. 27 crore belonging to Choksi has been attached."
The assets attached by the ED include a Hyderabad property worth Rs. 120 crore belonging to A.P. Gems & Jewelry Park.
On specific intelligence, diamonds with a market value of Rs. 18.76 crore that belonged to the Firestar Group, part of Modi’s business empire, were also seized, the official added.
The agency also attached a flat worth Rs. 1.70 crore in Mumbai's Trump Tower that is held in the name of Choksi's daughter.
The official revealed that the agency has seized an overseas flat worth Rs. 51 crore that belongs to Modi’s close aide, to Mihir Bhansali.
The official also said that Letters Rogatory have been sent to the authorities of foreign jurisdictions to enforce the provisional attachment orders.
The financial probe agency has to date attached properties worth Rs. 4,488 crore in the PNB fraud case.
Modi and his uncle Choksi of the Gitanjali Group are under probe by both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED. The ED had on May 24 and 26 filed chargesheets against the two. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued.
Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Modi, his brother Neeshal and sister Purvi, who are Belgian citizens, Bhansali and Aditya Nanvati, both close associates of Modi.
However, an RCN request against Choksi, who acquired Antiguan citizenship earlier this year, is pending with Interpol.
