NEW DELHI — The European Union on Feb. 14 acknowledged New Delhi's efforts to restore normalcy in Kashmir following the nullification of Article 370, while sharing its feedback with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
In an interaction with the NSA, all the 25 foreign envoys, including that of the EU, who visited Kashmir two days ago, shared their review and experiences from the trip.
The group had gone to assess the situation following the re-organization of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir into a Union Territory and revocation of its special status on Aug. 5 last year.
Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the EU ambassador to India along with some other envoys of EU member states held meetings with the civil and military authorities, some political representatives, as well as selected representatives of the civil society and the business community.
"The visit confirmed that the government of India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy," she said.
The acknowledgment of the Narendra Modi-led government's efforts comes just weeks after the EU Parliament attempted to pass a resolution against India on Kashmir at the behest of a Pakistan backed member.
However, the EU spokesperson added that some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention.
"While we recognize the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly. The visit presented a welcome opportunity to see the situation on the ground and to interact with local interlocutors. We look forward to continuing dialogue with India on the situation in the region," she said.
The group of diplomats told the NSA that it was very appreciative of India's efforts to restore normalcy in Kashmir and their trip was very useful for gaining first hand experience of the ground situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.