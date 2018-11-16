NEW DELHI — A cyclone blew ashore Nov. 16 in a southern India coastal region, killing at least 10 people and damaging homes after more than 80,000 residents were evacuated.
Cyclone Gaja hit coastal areas of Tamil Nadu state with heavy rains and winds of 90 kilometers (55 miles) per hour, said Narendra Kumar, an official of the National Disaster Response Force. The storm was weakening after coming onshore.
People living in low-lying areas had been moved into more than 470 relief centers in six districts, and fishermen were warned to stay away from the sea.
The initial reports indicate the deaths counted so far were caused by wall collapses and electrocution, said NDRF official Umesh, who uses one name.
The storm felled trees and power lines, and authorities preventively disconnected the electric supply to the worst-hit areas to avoid electrocutions. Schools were closed in places, and vehicles remained off the roads in most parts of Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Tamil Nadu state is prone to cyclones that develop in the Bay of Bengal. In 1999, a cyclone killed more than 15,000 people in eastern Orissa.
IANS adds that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nov. 16 spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and assured all possible help from the Central government.
"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami regarding the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in the state. Assured all possible help from the Center," Modi said in a tweet.
"My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to cyclonic conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu. I pray for the quick recovery of those injured. I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Chief Minister Palaniswami and asked about the cyclone damage.
Cyclone Gaja battered the Tamil Nadu coast Nov. 16, leaving at least 13 people and several livestock dead, and a trail of destruction in several districts.
Authorities said the cyclone crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam districts between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. with wind speeds of about 110-120 kmph.
So powerful were the gales that the roof-sheets of the Nagapattinam Railway Station were damaged. Thatched and tiled roofs of several houses were also damaged in the cyclone’s strong winds.
A ship was grounded in Karaikal Port in Puducherry.
About 82,000 people living in low-lying areas have been sent to 471 relief centers, the chief minister said, adding the preventive measures helped keep the death toll low.
Relief centers were set up in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Thiruvarur Nov. 15, before Cyclone Gaja made landfall.
