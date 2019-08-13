From London-based billionaire to the world's biggest bankrupt to derisively being described as Delhi's bootlegger, Rajendra Singh Sethia has seen a gamut of emotions, a roller-coaster life with a strong underpinning of karmic payback. This dogged karmic outlook keeps him afloat, sane and engaged with the world. The 72-year-old fought incessantly for 34 years till he was acquitted just last month. (IANS photos)