NEW DELHI — Several explosions at a private fireworks factory in southern India killed at least 15 workers and injured 26 others Feb. 12, police said.
Those injured in the blasts at the factory in Tamil Nadu state’s Virudhunagar district were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police officer Raj Narayanan said.
Ten fire engines were called to fight the fire, which destroyed four sheds at the factory.
Narayanan said 11 people died on the spot and four later succumbed to burn injuries in the hospital. Four workers were allowed to go home after receiving first aid.
The explosions occurred while chemicals were being mixed by the workers to make fireworks, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Many illegal factories produce fireworks that are cheaper to buy than legally made ones.
The area where the blast occurred is 520 kilometers (325 miles) south of Chennai, the state capital.
Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India, where fireworks are often set off at festivals and weddings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.