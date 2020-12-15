NEW DELHI – Extramarital dating app Gleeden said Dec. 15 that it has crossed 13 lakh subscribers in India during the Covid-19 period, adding that its subscription rate skyrocketed over the past three months.
During September, October and November, subscriptions from India grew by over 246 percent as compared to June, July and August.
According to the company, the platform gained almost three lakh subscribers in the last four months of which 2.5 lakh users were added in the past two months.
Overall, the time spent on the website has tripled since 2019. Even after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, people still felt safer with virtual dating as compared to a real-life meeting, as the risk to catch the virus still remains high.
“We are pleased to see the nationwide acceptance of our extramarital dating platform,” Sybil Shiddell, country manager of Gleeden India, said in a statement.
The platform also gained massive grounds in Tier 1 cities, with Bengaluru claiming the 1st spot with 16.2 percent of the total Gleeden community in India and has shown more than 17 percent growth in terms of new user acquisition since March 2020.
It is followed by Mumbai, with 15.6 percent of Gleeden users and a growth rate of over 14 percent. Delhi has moved up to the third spot, with 15.4 percent of Indian users and a growth of over 25 percent.
Gleeden also informed that Indians stay in chats slightly longer than Europeans – on average 3.5 hours per day versus three hours (from March 2020 to November 2020).
The engagement of couples is at its peak during the weekend, the peak hours, though, remain constant all throughout the week i.e., 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Men users on the platform are spending more since the beginning of the lockdown as there has been an over 45 percent increase in expenditure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.