Indian Hindu devotees take part in a religious procession towards the Sangam area during the 'royal entry' for the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad on Jan. 11. The festival attracts millions of Hindu pilgrims to the sacred confluence of the Yamuna and Ganges rivers over 49 days between Jan. 15 and March 4. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)