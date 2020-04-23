Motorists ride past the Jio World Center during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on April 22, 2020. Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the two sides said on April 22, marking one of the biggest foreign investments in the country. The deal will give the U.S. social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries empire. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images)