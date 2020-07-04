JAIPUR — The Bhilwara district administration has slapped a Rs 6.26 lakh fine on a family for organizing a June 13 lavish wedding attended by 250 guests flouting all Covid-19 norms and restrictions.
While the number of guests was much above the permitted 50, one person died and 15 attendees, including the groom, had tested coronavirus positive by June 27.
Officials said the groom's grandfather died from Covid-19, and his aunt and uncle also tested coronavirus positive. However, the bride and 17 others tested negative.
All the 15 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital and over 100 quarantined.
The state government slapped a notice on the groom's father ordering him to foot the bill of the quarantine facility and treatment of infected people by paying Rs 626,600 fine.
Bhilwara District Magistrate Rajendra Bhatt has asked the Tehsildar to recover the fine from the groom's father within three days and deposit that amount in the Chief Minister Relief Fund.
Other expenses, to be incurred in coming days, should also be recovered from the groom's family, the order, issued under the Epidemic Act, added.
The order also said the groom, Rizul, and his father, Gheesu Lal Rathi, failed to follow the social distancing norms, were not wearing masks, and there was no use of sanitizer at the event.
