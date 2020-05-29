GANDHINAGAR — Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla breathed his last May 29 in an Ahmedabad hospital. Daruwalla, 89, was admitted in the private hospital following complaints of pneumonia-like symptoms.
Several news outlets reported that Daruwalla had tested positive for COVID-19. His condition deteriorated during the past couple of days and he was kept on ventilator since the last two days. He died at 5.13 p.m. May 29.
Daruwalla is survived by two sons Nastur and Fardun and daughter Nazreen. Daruwalla was a popular astrologer and had an affinity with celebrities and he himself was also considered to be one. His astrological portal was called 'GaneshaSpeaks.’
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted on his Twitter account, "Saddened by the demise of renowned astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul, my condolences. Om Shanti...."
