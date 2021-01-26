NEW DELHI – Agitating young members from the farmer protest groups Jan. 26 broke police barricades at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border to enter the national capital, hours ahead of the planned 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'.
Hundreds of farmers, comprising mostly youths, removed the barricades forcibly, even as senior members in the groups were seen persuading them not to take matters into their hands and protest in peaceful manner.
The youths also defied the conditions put by the farmers unions as they played loud music and rode their tractors at high speed on the highway that connects Delhi with Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi Police have made adequate arrangements for the security on the occasion of the Republic Day.
Earlier in the day, several groups broke the barricades at the Delhi-Haryana's Singhu and Tikri borders similarly to enter Delhi.
On Jan 25, the farmers unions said that their tractor parade will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes. They also claimed that around 2,00,000 tractors were expected to participate in the parade in a show of strength and support.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the several borders of the national capital since Nov. 26 last year demanding repealing of three contentious farm laws passed in September to ensure minimum support price for their produce.
Eleven rounds of talks of the government and the farmers have remained inconclusive as farmers also rejected the government's proposal to suspend the three farm laws for one and half years. Farmers want a complete rollback of the three laws.
“We want to show Modi our strength,” said Satpal Singh, a farmer.
AP adds: The protests were set off by new agricultural laws Parliament passed in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government insists the laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment, but farmers fear cartelization and commercialization of agriculture will devastate their earnings.
Farmers first tried to march to New Delhi in November but were stopped by police. Since then, unfazed by overnight chilly winter temperatures they have hunkered down with food and fuel supplies and threatened to besiege the capital until the farm laws are repealed.
The government has offered to amend the laws and suspend their implementation for 18 months. But farmers insist they will settle for nothing less than a complete repeal.
