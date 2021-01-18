NEW DELHI – Tens of thousands of farmers protesting new agricultural laws along the Delhi borders seeking withdrawal of the contentious legislations, have shared details of a "Farmers' Republic Day parade" that they plan to take out as they complete two months of agitation.
Their Jan. 26 parade will include tableaux on tractors and trollies reflecting the agricultural reality of various states in addition to providing glimpses of movements that have historical and regional importance.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said "the food grain providers of the country want to celebrate Republic Day with the soldiers of the country," echoing something similar to the historical call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' of the 1960s.
"No anti-social elements will be allowed to infiltrate the rally.
"Haryana and Delhi Police have been requested to cooperate as well. The parade will be held in a peaceful manner, and not disrupt the official Republic Day parade. There will also be no threat to national heritage sites, or any other site," a farmer leader said Jan. 17.
Detailed information regarding the parade will be shared soon, and as of now, the plan is to take out the parade on Outer Ring Road, the Morcha has said.
The farmers would hoist the Tricolor on their vehicles apart from carrying the flags of the farmers organizations.
A farmer leader said that no flag of any political party will be allowed.
The family members of fallen farmers, defense personnel, and sportspersons were expected to take part in the parade.
Several states are likely to be represented in the program being planned next week.
Farmers who would not be able to come to Delhi to participate in the parade would organize similar parades at state capitals and district headquarters.
The next round of meetings between the farmer organizations and the government will be held Jan. 19 at Vigyan Bhawan.
