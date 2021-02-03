NEW DELHI – The Indian Government has issued a notice to Twitter to comply with its order to remove content/accounts related to “farmer genocide.” Twitter may face penal action for not complying with the government’s orders, according to sources.
Content with the ‘ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide’ hashtag was posted on Twitter, which was designed to inflame passions and hatred and is factually incorrect, sources said.
Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts/tweets despite the government order for blocking. Twitter is an intermediary and it is obliged to obey the direction of the government, refusal to do so will invite penal action, said sources.
Twitter cannot sit as an appellate authority over the satisfaction of the authorities about its potential impact on derailing public order. It is only an intermediary, said sources.
This is a motivated campaign to abuse, inflame and create tension in society on unsubstantiated grounds, the sources added.
“Incitement to genocide is not freedom of speech, it is a threat to law and order. The Government notice quotes more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including Constitutional benches as to what is public order and what are the rights of authorities,” sources said.
IANS adds: Top Twitter management in India faces penal action that may include a seven-year imprisonment and fine if the company does not comply with the Indian government’s latest order to remove accounts and tweets which alleged “farmer genocide” in the country, legal experts said Feb. 3.
Apart from the jail term or fine, the government can also ban the platform in India for allegedly motivating a campaign to abuse, inflame and create tension in the society on “unsubstantiated” grounds, as per the notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
