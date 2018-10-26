SRINAGAR — Officials say eight rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in gunbattles in disputed Kashmir that sparked violent anti-India protests by residents seeking an end to Indian rule in the region.
Police say Indian troops laid siege to a village in northwestern Sopore area Oct. 26, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which two militants and a soldier were killed.
Six militants were killed in fighting with Indian troops at two places in Kashmir on Oct. 25.
The clashes triggered large anti-India protests and clashes as thousands of people marched near the sites of the fighting in solidarity with rebels.
Militants also attacked an army camp in southern Tral area, killing a soldier and wounding another late Oct. 26.
India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.
