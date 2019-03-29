BHOPAL (IANS) — Actor and former Congress MP Govinda March 29 met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at the Secretariat here, triggering speculation in political circles.
Govinda said he was in Bhopal on personal work and wanted to greet his former colleague.
The Congress is planning to field a popular face from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and there were rumors of the party approaching actor Salman Khan. As Khan has said he is not interested in politics, Govinda could be the party's next choice, Congress sources say.
