CHRISTCHURCH — The Indian High Commission in New Zealand March 17 confirmed that five Indians were killed in the Christchurch terror attack that claimed 50 lives.
"With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our five nationals – Maheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir – in the ghastly terror attack," the Indian Mission tweeted.
"Our helpline numbers (021803899 and 021850033) will remain available round the clock to assist families as we together cope with our shared grief," it said.
It also stated a dedicated page to expedite visa for family members of the victims has been set up by the New Zealand immigration office.
Fifty people were killed in shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Avenue Masjid in the city March 15.
Here are the stories of some of those killed in the attack:
*Indian news reports said Alibava, 25, had moved to New Zealand last year after marrying Abdul Nazar.
The Indian Express newspaper said she was studying agriculture technology at Lincoln University and her husband worked at a supermarket in Christchurch. They got married in 2017.
The Manorama Online news site said her mother, Rasia, had prayed for the safety of the two when the news broke of the attacks.
Alibava used to call her family back in India every day, but they were worried when there was no call after the shootings. They later found out from the husband what had happened.
The report said she was hoping to find a job in New Zealand to support her family back home.
*Ancy Ali, a 25-year-old married woman from Kerala's Thrissur, was among the victims, Kerala Police said.
Ancy, who had migrated to New Zealand with her husband Abdul Nassar last year, lived near the mosques that were attacked, an officer at the Kodungalloor police station in Thrissur told IANS.
Ancy was doing her post-graduation in Christchurch where her husband was working, the officer said.
*Software engineer Farhaj Aslan, who was reported missing following the attacks, was confirmed dead, his family in Hyderabad said March 16.
"We have received information that my brother was killed in the attack," his elder brother Kashif Ahsan told IANS.
Grieving family members huddled in a corner at the family's house in Nadeem Colony of Toli Chowki area after the family received the shocking news. Relatives and friends were pouring in to console the family.
Authorities in Christchurch informed Ahsan's wife Insha Aziz and her uncle, who rushed from Australia, about his death. They were at a hospital in Christchurch, waiting for some information since morning.
Ahsan was married and had a 3-year-old daughter and infant son.
*Another man from Karimnagar town of Telangana was also killed in the attack. Mohammad Imran Khan fell to the bullets at the mosque, according to information reaching his relatives in Karimnagar.
Imran, whose family was settled in the U.S., was engaged in some business in New Zealand for the last few years. He was also at Al Noor mosque for Friday prayers when the gunman opened fire.
Imran Khan's uncle Manzoor Ahmed Khan received information from his brother's family in the U.S. about his death in the Christchurch shootout. The relatives also identified him from one of the pictures on social media.
*Farid Ahmed refuses to turn his back on his adopted home, despite losing his 45-year-old wife, Husna Ahmed, in the Al Noor mosque attack. They had split up to go to the bathroom when it happened.
The gunman livestreamed the massacre on the internet, and Ahmed later saw a video of his wife being shot. A police officer confirmed she died.
Despite the horror, Ahmed – originally from Bangladesh – still considers New Zealand a great country.
*Syed Areeb Ahmed had recently moved from his house in Karachi, Pakistan, for a job in New Zealand to help support his family back home. On March 16, Pakistan's foreign ministry informed his family that Ahmed was among those killed during the mosque attack.
One of his uncles, Muhammad Muzaffar Khan, described him as deeply religious, praying five times a day. But education was always his first priority, Khan said.
*Husne Ara Parvin died being struck by bullets while trying to shield her wheelchair-bound husband, Farid Uddin Ahmed, her nephew Mahfuz Chowdhury told The Daily Star , a Bangladesh newspaper.
Chowdhury said Uddin had been ill for years and Parvin took him to the mosque every other Friday. She had taken him to the mosque for men while she went to the one for women. The Bangladeshi couple had moved to New Zealand sometime after 1994, Chowdhury said.
*As the shootings unfolded, Naeem Rashid is seen on video trying to tackle the gunman, according to Rashid's brother, Khurshid Alam.
“He was a brave person, and I've heard from a few people there, there were few witnesses . they've said he saved a few lives there by trying to stop that guy,'' Alam told the BBC.
Rashid's son, Talha Rashid, is also among the dead. Pakistan's Ministry of Public Affairs confirmed their deaths in a tweet.
The elder Rashid was a teacher in Christchurch and was from Abbottabad, Pakistan. His son was 11 when his family moved to New Zealand. He had a new job and planned to get married.
Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed nine Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks. They have been identified as follow:
Zeeshan Raza, his father Ghulam Hussain and mother Karam Bibi, Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed, Mahboob Haroon, Naeem Rashid and his son Talha Naeem.
Naeem Rashid and his son Talha Naeem, 22, died after trying to disarm the shooter.
(With IANS and AP reports)
