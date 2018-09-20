NEW DELHI — In a move that could thaw relations between India and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session that begins later this month, the first such high-level interaction between the neighbors in three years.
"I can confirm that on the request from the Pakistani side a meeting between the two foreign ministers will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time.
"We have just agreed to the meeting. The Permanent Missions of both India and Pakistan will together work out the details. Till then what will be discussed in the meeting we will have to wait till the meeting takes place," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told the weekly media briefing here.
Replying to questions, Kumar indicated that the coming meeting was not a resumption of the dialogue process.
The upcoming meeting follows a letter written by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Khan sought the resumption of the dialogue and suggested a meeting between the two foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA, and a letter written by Qureshi to Swaraj.
When pressed further, Kumar reiterated that at this stage it is simply a meeting.
Kumar also revealed that India has confirmed that it will attend a meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation foreign ministers.
"The existing policy on the SAARC process will continue. I don't think there is any change in it," said the MEA spokesperson.
In 2015, External Affairs Minister Swaraj had met Pakistan’s then Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz in Islamabad and the two decided to resume the comprehensive dialogue process.
This was followed by an unscheduled visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lahore on Christmas Day. But the bilateral ties took a severe beating after the terror attack on the Pathankot airbase on Jan. 2, 2016.
Asked if the meeting in New York would reopen the dialogue process, Kumar merely repeated that a meeting was requested and that details have not been discussed.
Speaking on reports of a Border Security Force jawan who was killed by fire from the Pakistani side, he said it was a barbaric incident and the BSF has written a strong communication to its counterparts in Pakistan.
"It is a serious issue and we will take it up with Pakistan."
