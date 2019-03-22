NEW DELHI — Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir became the latest sportsman to take the plunge into politics March 22 when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Gambhir, who played a key role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cups, is likely to be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, which was won by the BJP's Minakshi Lekhi in 2014.
The list of cricketers joining politics after retirement is long but there are many who excelled and tasted success. They include: former Indian skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Mohammad Azharuddin, the stylish Hyderabadi batsman; star cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu; former all-rounder Kirti Azad; Chetan Chauhan, Sunil Gavaskar's opening partner in Tests; Mohammad Kaif, who featured in 125 ODIs and 13 Tests between 2000 and 2006.
Besides the Indian cricketers, former cricket captains Imran Khan (Pakistan), Arjun Ranatunga and Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) and captain of Bangladesh cricket team Mashrafe Murtaza have also tasted victories in politics.
