NEW DELHI — Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, died on Aug. 31 evening, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.
Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."
Pranab Mukherjee had been hospitalized for the past 21 days and was in critical condition following a brain surgery.
The veteran Congress leader was often referred to as the “people’s president.”
Condoling the death of Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is grieved at the demise of Mukherjee, adding that he left an "indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation.”
Calling Mukherjee a “scholar par excellence,” the prime minister said he was admired across the political spectrum.
"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," the Prime Minister tweeted.
"During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," Modi said.
AP adds: Mukherjee had emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain on Aug. 10 at New Delhi’s Army Hospital Research and Referral after suffering a fall. The hospital said he tested positive for COVID-19 after the surgery and his condition was critical. He remained in a coma after the operation.
The hospital said his health began declining Aug. 31 after a lung infection resulted in septic shock.
Modi tweeted: “His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me.”
Mukherjee was president from 2012 to 2017, at the end of a long period when the Congress party held power. The office is largely ceremonial in India, with executive powers resting with the prime minister.
Before that, he had been minister of finance, defense and foreign affairs for three separate prime ministers and helped manage their fractious governing coalitions.
Mukherjee was a college teacher in West Bengal state before first running for public office in 1969. He became a protege of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and was loyal to her during the Internal Emergency she had proclaimed from 1975 to 1977, when elections were suspended and civil liberties were curbed. Many of her opponents were imprisoned.
He lost his position as finance minister after Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 and her son Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister. Mukherjee formed his own party but later reconciled with Rajiv Gandhi and returned to the Congress party in 1989.
After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991, Mukherjee joined the Cabinets of his successors, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.
Mukherjee was awarded India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife died in 2015.
