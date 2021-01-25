NEW DELHI – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was among 119 recipients whom the government selected Jan. 25 for the Padma awards - one of the highest civilian awards in the country.
The Ministry of Home Affairs Jan. 25 announced the awards that include seven Padma Vibhushan awards, 10 Padma Bhushan awards and 102 Padma Shri awards.
The Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award, has been conferred on Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the public affairs category. Tamil Nadu’s veteran musician and playback singer S.P. Balasubramaniam also got the honor, albeit posthumously.
Indian American physicist Narinder Singh Kapany, best known for his work on fiber optics, has also been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
Besides them, Karnataka’s famous cardiologist Belle Monappa Hegde; Indian Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, who is known for having written a commentary on the Quran; Indian archaeologist and Hindutva historical revisionist B. B. Lal; and sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo are among other Padma Vibhushan recipients.
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, politician and former Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former chief minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel and Indian Islamic scholar Kalbe Sadiq are among the 10 Padma Bhushan awardees who were honored with the third-highest civilian award posthumously.
Industrialist Rajnikant Devidas Shroff, the legendary founder and chairman-cum-managing director of United Phosphorus Ltd, an Indian MNC founded in 1969, has also been honored with the Padma Bhushan.
The awards are given across various disciplines - art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.
This time, 29 of the awardees are women and the list includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender award winner.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
The govt. named six sportspersons and retired coach O.M. Nambiar for the prestigious Padma Shri award for 2021. Interestingly, no cricketer has been chosen for the accolade this year.
Nambiar, 89, is the famous coach of legendary woman athlete P.T. Usha. In 1985, Nambiar was honored with the Dronacharya Award, the highest accolade for coaches.
Sudha Singh, 36, who holds the national record in 3,000-meter steeplechase and was a gold medalist at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, was also among the winners, as was table tennis star Mouma Das, 36, who won multiple medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in Australia.
Among the personalities who have been named for the Padma Shri honor are Sindhutai Sapkal, Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat, Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane, Namdeo C. Kamble and Girish Prabhune.
Popat, 91, is one of the 7 semi-literate Gujarati housewives who founded the company producing the world-famous ‘Lijjat Papad’ in 1959, as a household venture, and making her a doyen of women’s empowerment.
The awards are conferred by the president of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.
