ISLAMABAD — Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has been shifted to a hospital in Dubai after suffering a reaction from a rare disease for which he is already under treatment, the media reported.
The former leader was rushed to the hospital as an "emergency" on March 16 night after his condition suddenly worsened, All Pakistan Muslim League Secretary-General Mehrene Adam Malik said.
APML Overseas President Afzaal Siddiqui told Dawn news that Musharraf had suffered a reaction from amyloidosis, a rare condition for which the former President has been receiving medical care.
According to the party, Musharraf has been advised complete bed rest by doctors till his full recovery.
Siddiqui had disclosed Musharraf's illness in October 2018, saying it had "weakened his nervous system.”
At the time, he was being treated for the condition in London.
The APML official had then said that Musharraf's treatment could continue for up to five or six months.
Upon his full recovery, Siddiqui had said, Musharraf intends to return to Pakistan.
On March 31, 2014, Musharraf was indicted for suspending the Constitution on Nov. 3, 2007.
He, however, left the country in March 2016 for Dubai to "seek medical treatment" and hasn't returned since.
