NEW DELHI – Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said Aug. 26. He has been hospitalized for the past 16 days and been critical following a brain surgery.
The hospital authorities said, "Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday."
Last week, Mukherjee's health condition deteriorated after he developed lung infection. A team of specialists have been monitoring his vital and clinical parameters.
Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on Aug. 10 for the life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. There has been no improvement in his health status since.
The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12:07 p.m. on Aug. 10 in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.