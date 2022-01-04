NEW DELHI – Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Jan. 4 urged the Center to work with the Pakistan government to allow pilgrims to enter Kartarpur Sahib with an Aadhaar card.
"During my tenure @PunjabGovtIndia had announced to bear the $20 fees for the pilgrims visiting Kartarpur sahib via the corridor, however due to Covid restrictions the passage was closed. To ensure 'Khule Darshan Didar' of the holy shrine, GOP must implement this decision," Singh tweeted. He further said, "Currently a pilgrim must have a passport to visit Kartarpur Sahib. I will urge GOI to relax this requirement & to work with the Pakistan govt to allow entry with an aadhar card. I am hopeful that both governments will agree to this in the interest of Nanak Naam Leva Sangat."
The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.
In a major decision, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor from Nov. 17. It was closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visa-free 4.7-kilometer long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.
