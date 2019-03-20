Local Indian Muslim residents sit next to coffins of unidentified victims of the Samjhauta Express train blasts during a mass funeral ceremony at the Mehrana village outside Panipat, some 100 km north of New Delhi, on Feb. 24, 2007. Hundreds of Indian Muslims clambered across barricades to force their way into a mass funeral of 23 Pakistanis killed in a fire-bomb attack on a cross-border train. They were among 68 people killed in twin blasts aboard the Pakistan-bound 'Friendship Express' which prompted worldwide condemnation and an intense manhunt across India for the attackers. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)