PANCHKULA, Haryana — A National Investigation Agency court here March 20 acquitted all four accused, including Hindu leader Swami Aseemanand, in the February 2007 Samjhauta Express train blast which killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis.
The NIA court had in January 2014 framed charges against Aseemanand and three others — Kamal Chauhan, Rajinder Chaudhary and Lokesh Sharma. All of them were present in the court.
They had been charged with criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, sedition and more.
The blast on Feb. 18, 2007 in the train, which runs between Delhi and Lahore, at Haryana's Panipat left 43 Pakistanis, 10 Indians and 15 unidentified people dead. A dozen people, including 10 Pakistanis, were also injured.
The blasts took place in two coaches of the train (Delhi-Attari) near a railway station in Diwana village, 160 km from here. The train was known as the “Friendship Express.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.