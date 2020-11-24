NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nov.24 said that health and frontline workers will get priority when it comes to getting the Covid vaccine when it arrives, while asking for better center-state cooperation for a seamless and transparent distribution mechanism. The prime minister was interacting with chief ministers of all states and UTs after addressing CMs of the eight worst-affected states. However, he subtly expressed his displeasure over the politics being played over the issue.
The PM’s assertion comes in the wake of a slew of vaccine makers reporting reasonable success rates. The prime minister, in no uncertain terms, made it clear that it is the “duty” of the nation to vaccinate frontline workers first. He also stressed that the vaccine distribution system must be transparent and thus allay the fears of many Indians.
The PM is learnt to have said that the priority list will be created in three phases where health workers pressed into Covid duty will be the first to get the vaccine followed by police personnel, sanitation workers and the elderly population. And then, the PM is believed to have articulated, the vaccines will go to those with co-morbidities. The idea behind this is to ensure those who are in most dire need of the vaccine, get it first.
Meanwhile, the center has already sought a list for all states and union territories of frontline workers – doctors, nurses, medical assistants among others – in their respective areas.
He asked states to start working on cold storage facilities for the vaccine during the course of the virtual meeting today.
To a query by a chief minister during the meeting about the status of the vaccine, Prime Minister Modi is believed to have said that the distribution system needs to be in place before the vaccine arrives. He refused to give any false hope while assuring that the scientists are doing their best. He also said no price for the vaccine has been decided upon as yet. He said India has options, but a decision will be taken on what he called ‘scientific basis.’
PM Modi also sought cooperation between the center and the states in the fight against the coronavirus. Sources say he expressed his displeasure about politics over the same.
“I urge all the states to send their detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccines to the lowest levels. It will help us make informed decisions as your experiences are valuable,” said the prime minister while pitching for greater federal cooperation.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is known to be a vocal critic of the government – who raised the issue of GST dues that the center owes in the first leg of the meeting – expressed her willingness to cooperate with regard to the vaccination distribution system. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said a task force has been formed by the state government.
However, the prime minister warned against the carelessness that caused a recent spike in many states. He reiterated that caution needs to be at its best till the vaccines are here, rolled out and administered. He added that the government is making efforts to make availability of oxygen and ventilators “two key demands” in the fight against the pandemic. In this direction, efforts are afoot to establish a slew of oxygen generation plants in India, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.