LONDON/NEW DELHI (IANS) — The Westminster Magistrates' Court March 29 rejected the bail plea of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi suspecting he could "flee" Britain and "interfere with witnesses.”
Judge Emma Arbuthnot has granted the Metropolitan Police custody of the 48-year-old businessman till the next hearing on April 26.
Arbuthnot is the same judge who ordered the extradition of former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya last December.
The court order came after the Crown Prosecution Service, appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities, argued against Modi's bail. "There is a real risk that he could flee, interfere with witnesses, interfere with evidence," the prosecution said.
Defense barrister Clare Montgomery said: "I (Nirav Modi) have been in the U.K. even before the case was registered in India. How can my bail be opposed saying I might flee the U.K.?"
Modi was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities from Holborn in London on March 19 in connection with the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.
Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation after the PNB alleged that they cheated it of Rs 13,500 crore with the involvement of a few bank employees.
Both Modi and Choksi fled India before the details of the fraud emerged in January last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.