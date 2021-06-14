CORNWALL — The leaders of the Group of Seven nations have pledged over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for the rest of the world — either directly or through funding to COVAX, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced June 13.
In a statement to mark the end of the Summit hosted by the UK, Johnson said: "A week ago, I asked my fellow leaders to help in preparing and providing the doses we need to vaccinate the whole world by the end of 2022."
"I am very pleased to announce that this weekend leaders have pledged over 1 billion doses, either directly or through funding to COVAX. That includes 100 million from the UK, to the world's poorest countries, which is another big step toward vaccinating the world," CNN quoted him as saying.
Speaking about the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the news conference, Johnson said, "Today over half a billion people are safe because of the development and production of that vaccine."
In a statement, the G-7 leaders promised to send 870 million doses of coronavirus vaccines directly to the developing world over the next year.
"Recognizing the urgent need to speed up delivery of doses, we are committing to share at least 870 million doses directly over the next year. We will make these doses available as soon as possible and aim to deliver at least half by the end of 2021 primarily channeled through COVAX towards those in greatest need," the statement read.
The G-7 vowed to work together with G20 leaders to increase this contribution of vaccines over the months to come.
"The commitments since we last met in February 2021 including here in Carbis Bay provide for one billion doses over the next year. We will work together with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase this contribution over the months to come," the statement added.
Partners for the COVAX initiative welcomed a commitment by G7 countries to share the vaccine.
"This is an important moment of global solidarity and a critical milestone in the push to ensure those most at risk, everywhere are protected," said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
"As we strive towards our goal of ending the acute phase of the pandemic, we look forward to working with countries to ensure these doses pledged are quickly turned into doses delivered," Berkley added.
In other G7 summit-related news, the United Kingdom will continue to work with India as a joint force on various global issues including in the run-up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, that is slated to be held later this year, acting British High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said June 14.
Following the end of the G-7 Summit, Thompson said: "We are delighted Prime Minister Modi joined the UK-hosted G-7 Summit virtually, participating in discussions on health, climate and open societies. Together with India, all participants signed the Open Societies Statement that reaffirmed our shared beliefs in democratic values."
The Acting High Commissioner further said that the UK "will continue to work closely with India as a joint force for good on global issues, including on the path to COP26 and beyond."
On June 13, Modi took part in two sessions of the G-7 summit and recalled that democracy and freedom were a part of India's civilizations ethos. The sessions were titled 'Building Back Together—Open Societies and Economies' and 'Building Back Greener: Climate and Nature.’
Invited as a lead speaker in the session on Open Societies, Modi shared the concern expressed by several leaders that open societies are particularly vulnerable to disinformation and cyber-attacks, and stressed the need to ensure that cyberspace remains an avenue for advancing democratic values and not of subverting it, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Highlighting the non-democratic and unequal nature of global governance institutions, Modi called for the reform of the multilateral system as the best signal of commitment to the cause of Open Societies. Modi highlighted that "the planet's atmosphere, biodiversity and oceans can not be protected by countries acting in silos, and called for collective action on climate change."
Speaking about India's unwavering commitment to climate action, Modi mentioned the commitment by Indian Railways to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030.
He stressed that India is the only G-20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments. He also took note of the increasing effectiveness of the two major global initiatives nurtured by India, i.e., the CDRI and the International Solar Alliance, the statement said.
"The prime minister stressed that developing countries need better access to climate finance, and called for a holistic approach towards climate change that covers all dimensions of the problem- mitigation, adaptation, technology transfer, climate financing, equity, climate justice and lifestyle change," said a statement.
"The prime minister's message of global solidarity and unity, especially between open and democratic societies and economies, in tackling the global challenges of health, climate change and economic recovery was well received by the leaders at the Summit," it added.
Modi attended the Outreach Sessions of the G-7 Summit virtually from India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.