BUENOS AIRES — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nov. 30 met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and said this year had been very good for bilateral ties and that the coming year will be better.
He said the informal meeting at Wuhan in April this year had proved to be a milestone and had opened new avenues of cooperation.
"This year has been very good and important for our bilateral relations. I am confident that the coming year would be even better. The informal summit between the two leaders in Wuhan proved to be a milestone for the two countries. This gave a new momentum to our engagement," Modi said during his meeting with President Xi.
He said India was very eager to host the Chinese president for an informal summit next year.
Modi said top-level meetings between the leaders of the two countries have helped maintain the momentum of bilateral ties.
He said such review meetings have been held in the past in Qingdao and Johansburg, and that the Nov. 30 meeting will boost "closer development partnership" in the future.
This was the fourth meeting between the two world leaders in a year.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders had a warm and productive meeting and discussed joint efforts to enhance mutual trust.
"Working together to strengthen the Wuhan spirit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a warm and productive meeting with President Xi of China, their 4th this year, on sidelines of G20 summit. Discussed joint efforts to further enhance mutual trust and friendship across all aspects of our ties," he said in a tweet.
While in Argentina, Modi sought the help of the Indians in Argentina to strengthen bilateral ties and move relations to a new level by serving as a "bridge," an official statement said Nov. 30.
Modi made the remarks Nov. 29 evening while attending a "Yoga for Peace" event.
The prime minister said there were unlimited opportunities for mutual cooperation between the two countries and "we can avail the benefits of our capabilities in the field of business, pharma, oil, gas, IT and space."
"The cooperation between the two countries has an ability to create a golden future in sectors of water, land and space. You are all India's messengers. Your contribution is a bridge which connects both the countries," Modi said at the event.
Modi said that practices like yoga can further enhance the relationship between the two countries.
"The meaning of yoga is to unite. Yoga connects us with wellness and happiness. It led to overcome thousands of kilometers distance between India and Argentina and has been uniting the people of both the countries."
He invited Indians residing in Argentina and their friends to visit India and learn about the vast and multi-faceted country.
"All the Indians living in Argentina should come to India with their friends (and participate) in 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' program to be organized in Kashi in January 2019. As the Ardh Kumbh will be going on at the same time in Prayagraj, you can observe the Indian culture, the face of a changing India and also a New India on these occasions."
At the event, Modi said that issues such as the global economy, sustainable development, climate change and economic fugitives, which are of interest to the entire global community, will be discussed at the two-day summit that begins Dec. 1.
The event featured a mass yoga demonstration by 600 people, a song by famous Argentine singer Patricia Sosa, chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya," and a short Indian classical dance performance.
Congratulating "The Art of Living" for organizing this event, the prime minister said that yoga improves the health of both the mind and body.
Modi also spoke of Argentina's interest in Indian philosophy, art, music, and dance; and the immense popularity of Argentine football stars, such as Diego Maradona, in India.
The prime minister congratulated the Argentine hockey team for winning their first match during the Hockey World Cup held in Odisha.
Modi is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
