LUCKNOW (AP) — A gas leak killed seven people, including three children, at a carpet-weaving factory in Uttar Pradesh Feb. 6, a government official said.
Magistrate Suresh Kumar said the gas apparently leaked from a tanker that came to deliver acid used for washing woven carpets.
Five of the seven killed were members of one family, including one woman and three children, he said. It wasn’t clear how many worked there or if some were visiting the factory.
Hydrofluoric acid and ammonia solution are generally used for cleaning carpets.
The factory is in Sitapur, a town 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh is known for its hand-knotted carpet weaving industry.
Such accidents are common in India because of poor safety standards in many factories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.