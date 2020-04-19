NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi April 19 appealed to the youth and professionals to adopt a new business model that attaches primacy to care for the poor as well as the planet and emerge as the global nerve center of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world.
Sharing thoughts on his LinkedIn profile in the interest of youngsters and professionals, the prime minister said the world is in "pursuit of new business models today" and India as a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal can take the lead in providing a new work culture.
"The need of the hour is to think of business models that are easily adaptable," Modi said. He appealed to all big and small shop owners to invest in digital tools, saying these "keep commerce connected, especially in times of crisis.”
Noting that it has been a "topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century,” Modi said the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it many disruptions and has significantly changed the contours of professional life.
"The work place is getting digital first. And, why not? After all, the most transformational impact of technology often happens in the lives of the poor. It is technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures," Modi said.
Referring to the fact that India has perhaps the largest such infrastructure in the world, the Prime minister said this infrastructure has helped us tremendously in transferring money directly and immediately to the poor and needy, benefiting crores of families, during the COVID-19 situation.
This seemingly simple connection has not only stopped corruption and rent seeking that was going on for decades, but has also enabled the government to transfer money at the click of a button, he said.
Reminding that when his party came to power in 2014, he had said: "We started connecting Indians, especially the poor with their Jan Dhan Account, Aadhar and Mobile number.” Embracing digital payments is a prime example of adaptability, he said.
"Shop owners, big and small, should invest in digital tools that keep commerce connected, especially in times of crisis. India is already witnessing an encouraging surge in digital transactions."
Another example is telemedicine, said the prime minister, adding, "we are already seeing several consultations without actually going to the clinic or hospital.”
"Again, this is a positive sign. Can we think of business models to help further telemedicine across the world? Perhaps, this is the time to think of reimagining what we refer to as being efficient. Let us also develop business models that attach primacy to care for the poor, the most vulnerable as well as our planet."
Modi said that COVID-19 does not see race, religion, color, caste, creed, language or borders before striking and that "our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.”
He said, "We are in this together.”
Modi said the next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application and that the youth and the professionals should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind.
"India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve center of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to the occasion and seize this opportunity," he said.
The prime minister 's remarks came when Indian economy has been passing through the toughest time due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the deadly COVID-19 disease which has claimed the lives of 507 people. The country has nearly 13,000 confirmed cases.
