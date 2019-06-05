NEW DELHI (IANS) — Hit hard by the 5-year low GDP growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate of 6.1 percent, the newly formed Modi government swung into action on June 5, as it formed two new cabinet committees to check the declining trend in growth and employment and spur demand as well as consumption.
A five-member cabinet panel on investment and growth has members which include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Government's other panel which will look at the un-emplyment issue — Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Developement — has 10 members. This committee apart from Shah, Sitharaman and Goyal has Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and ministers of state Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Labor) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Housing and Urban Affairs).
The stupendous success of the Modi government at the hustings with 303 Lok Sabha seats was marred by the news on the economic front. The New economic and job numbers set alarm bells ringing. Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has already said the slowdown of Q4 could persist in the Q1 of the currnent fiscal.
The numbers were unimpressive. The fourth quarter GDP growth (Jan-MArch) is at 5.8 percent, a 17-quarter low while the same day a government report of joblessness pegged it at the highest in 45 years.
In March the IIP fell to 21-months low. The fourth-quarter GDP growth for 2018-19 came in at 5.8 percent, way below 8 percent recorded in the same quarter the previous fiscal, lower than the 6.6 percent growth in Q3. For the entire fiscal 2018-19, the GDP growth came in at 6.8 percent, lower than the 7.2 percent growth recorded in the previous fiscal.
The Labor Ministry data revealed joblessness in the country was 6.1 percent of total labor force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years. Much to the discomfort of the government, this has confirmed the unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report. Data from the Labour Ministry showed that 7.8 percent of all employable urban youth were jobless, while the percentage for the rural segment was 5.3 percent.
The core sector data, too, pointed towards a gloomy picture as contraction in crude oil, natural gas and fertilizer output pulled down the aggregate growth rate of eight core infrastructure industries in April to 2.6 percent. This was much lower than the 4.7 percent growth recorded in same month last fiscal.
