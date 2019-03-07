SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A civilian was killed and at least 30 others were injured by a grenade blast at a bus station in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir March 7, police said.
The grenade was hurled at the main bus station in Hindu-majority Jammu city and rolled beneath a bus, where it exploded, police said. The injured were taken to a hospital, including at least four who were in critical condition. One person later succumbed in the hospital, medics and police said.
Hours after the blast, police said they arrested a man they accused of throwing the grenade, calling it a “major breakthrough.” Top police officer M.K. Sinha said the Kashmiri man was directed by Hizbul Mujahideen, the largest rebel group, to carry out the attack.
Hizbul Mujahideen did not immediately comment on the police allegations. However, the Joint Resistance Leadership, which challenges India’s sovereignty over Kashmir, released a statement saying the attack on unarmed civilians was “the most reproachful act which should be condemned by all civilized humans.”
In the past, Indian authorities have blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for similar grenade attacks, often without producing any evidence. Rebels have in turn accused government agents of carrying out the attacks to defame their movement.
Jammu experienced days of protests following a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in the Indian-held portion of Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers, the deadliest attack against Indian forces since the start of an armed rebellion in 1989 by mostly Muslim residents in the disputed Himalayan region. Hundreds of Hindu nationalists attacked Muslim neighborhoods in the city, burning vehicles and hurling rocks at homes. Authorities imposed a curfew for several days in the city.
IANS adds: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told reporters that the police had arrested Yasir Javaid Bhat alias Arhaan of Kulgam district in the Kashmir Valley on charges of throwing the grenade.
Yasir Bhat was said to be aligned with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.
The thunderous explosion occurred around 11.50 a.m. when the General Bus Stand, as it is known, was teeming with people.
Inspector General of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said the grenade rolled under the parked bus that was headed to Uttarakhand.
The blast also injured passengers in a nearby bus which was set to leave for Amritsar in Punjab.
Sinha said the dead was identified as a 17-year-old male from Uttarakhand. "Four others have suffered critical injuries," the officer said.
This is the third such attack at the Jammu General Bus Stand by militants in the last nine months.
Police said the militant attacker was caught while trying to flee from Jammu.
At a press conference where the militant was produced, Inspector General Manish Sinha said that the police started scanning CCTVs after the blast.
"We were able to identify the suspect who was wearing a jean jacket and was carrying a red rucksack... Checkposts were set up at different places. He was apprehended at the Toll Plaza in Nagrota outside Jammu city," the officer said.
"He was put to sustained questioning after which he confessed to the crime. He revealed that he was tasked to carry out the attack by a Farooq Bhat alias Umer, the district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam."
Police said Yasir Bhat left the Valley March 6 and reached Jammu March 7 morning with the grenade.
Asked if he had accomplices in Jammu, the officer said: "This can only be known after sustained interrogation."
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief at the loss of life and injuries in the terror attack.
He sanctioned Rs. 5 lakh for the next of kin of the dead and Rs. 20,000 to each injured person.
