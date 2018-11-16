AHMEDNAGAR — The Shirdi Police have booked the head of the Saibaba Temple, run by Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust, for alleged molestation on a complaint filed by a devotee, an official said Nov. 16.
The complaint has been lodged against Rajendra Jagtap, in-charge of the world-renowned temple complex, which houses the Samadhi of Saibaba, by Suman R. Wabale of a nearby Rahate village, said Shirdi Police Station officer B.F. Maghade.
Since the complaint, the accused Jagtap is absconding from the small pilgrimage town with a population of around 35,000. A police team is searching for him, Maghade said.
A spokesperson for the SSST declined to comment, saying the police are investigating the case.
According to the victim's complaint, she had gone to the Saibaba Temple along with some friends late Nov. 15 night as part of a Saibaba palanquin procession and was praying inside the temple.
Around 8:30 p.m., she claimed that Jagtap reportedly came very close to her, then touched her in an objectionable manner, abused and pushed her out of the temple premises. He also threatened her, warning her never to enter the temple premises again, said Maghade.
The complainant alleged that in the past, Jagtap had acted in a similar fashion with other women and demanded he be ousted from his position in the SSST management.
A police team led by Vandana Sonune is investigating the matter even as Jagtap fled Shirdi last night.
Over 10 million devotees from all over the world and top dignitaries, including the president, vice president and prime minister, visited Shirdi last year as part of the grand centenary celebrations of Saibaba's Samadhi, which concluded in October.
