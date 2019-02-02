NEW DELHI — In the 2019-20 Union Budget Feb. 1, the government announced allocation of Rs 61,398 crore for the health sector, an increase of more than Rs 8,000 crore from Rs 52,800 last year, with major focus on the Prime Minister’s ambitious health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 23, 2018 the scheme aims at providing a cover of Rs. 5 lakh per family annually and is aimed at benefiting more than 10 crore poor families across the country.
For the AB Health and Wellness Centers under the National Urban Health Mission, an amount of Rs 250 crore has been allocated while Rs. 1,350 crore has been earmarked for setting up Health and Wellness Centres under the National Rural Health Mission.
For other health schemes like National AIDS and STD Control Program funds were increased from Rs. 2100 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The budget was also increased for autonomous bodies from Rs. 6,900 crore to Rs. 8,300 crore including All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) which was allocated Rs. 3,599 crore and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh which was given Rs 1,500 crore.
Rs. 64 crore has been allocated for upgrading and strengthening nursing services, Rs. 5 crore for upgrading pharmacy schools and colleges, Rs 800 crore for upgrading district hospitals and state government medical colleges (post-graduate seats).
A budget of Rs 1,361 crore was also allocated for strengthening government medical colleges (undergraduate seats) and Central government health institutions, Rs. 2,000 crore for establishing new medical colleges and Rs. 20 crore for setting up State Institutions of Paramedical Sciences in the states and for setting up colleges of para-medical education.
However, budget for some schemes were declined including the National Mental Health Programme which was reduced from Rs 50 crore to Rs 40 crore while the budgetary allocation for the National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke was reduced to Rs. 175 crore from Rs 295 crore.
With a vision to send an Indian astronaut into space by 2022, the government also allocated more than Rs 10,000 crore for the country’s space program.
While presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament, Goyal said that the "seventh dimension of our vision for the next decade" aims at the outer skies.
"Our space program, Gaganyaan — for India to become the launch-pad of satellites for the world and placing an Indian astronaut into space by 2022 — reflect this dimension of our vision," the Minister said.
Rs. 7,483 have been allocated to space technology, while Rs. 1,885 is earmarked for space applications. The INSAT Satellite Systems got Rs. 884 crore.
