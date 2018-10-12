BHUBANESWAR — Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Titli caused flood-like situations in several districts of Odisha Oct. 12.
The situation remains vulnerable, especially in the Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati districts where remote areas have been cut off due to the incessant rains after Titli hit the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast Oct. 11 morning.
During a video conference review meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Oct. 12 directed the three district collectors to closely monitor the situation and shift those living in vulnerable areas to safer places.
He directed that efforts should focus on the early restoration of the power supply and emergency services.
The chief minister has also asked the collectors to submit crop and house damage assessment reports within seven days.
Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said two Indian Navy choppers from Vishakapatnam will be pressed into action in the Ganjam district to expedite relief and rescue operations.
"The two choppers are on the way to Ganjam. They will carry out the relief and rescue operations in Aska and Puroshotam areas," said Padhi.
He said 14 National Disaster Response Force and 12 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams have been deployed to various districts.
Road and electricity restoration efforts were also in full swing in the affected districts.
Reacting to casualty reports, the chief secretary said: "We have seen media reports of the deaths of two or three persons in these districts. We are verifying it."
The water is flowing above danger level in Vansadhara, Rusikulya and Jalaka Rivers.
A total of 16 blocks have received about 200-300 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours while 60 blocks received 100-200 mm rainfall in the state.
Some blocks have received above 300 mm rainfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.