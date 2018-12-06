AYODHYA — Heavy security has deployed to this temple town in Uttar Pradesh on the 26th anniversary of the razing of the 16th century Babri Masjid by a Hindu mob.
Major roads have been barricaded and vigilance has been stepped up around the disputed site. Visitors to the Ram Lalla Temple, which was hurriedly set up on the ruins of the mosque, are being frisked thoroughly.
Vehicle checks at all entry points have been enhanced. Special teams are monitoring the entry of outsiders into the town.
Police teams are patrolling sensitive areas and prohibitory orders have been clamped barring the assembly of five or more people.
A district official told IANS that while the darshan of Ram Lalla is allowed like all days, crowds have been asked not to raise any slogans.
Bomb disposal and dog squads have been spotted at major thoroughfares.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, the lone Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya dispute, has said that he has received a threatening letter.
According to Ansari, the sender asked him to withdraw his claim in court or else he will be eliminated. Police have increased security at Ansari's house.
