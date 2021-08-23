AYODHYA – Ayodhya, which is all set to be catapulted on to the world tourist map, will soon have a high-speed train between Delhi and Ayodhya.
The superfast train will cut the travel time to just three hours between Delhi and the holy city.
Anoop Kumar Agarwal, executive director of National High Speed Rail Corporation, visited Ayodhya last week to finalize the site for the railway station.
He said that there is a "plan to directly connect the city of Lord Ram with the national capital.”
An aerial survey has been done and the plan has also been approved by the Center.
A 130-km railway track will be laid connecting Ayodhya to Lucknow, which will be part of the 941.5-km high-speed railway corridor linking Delhi to Varanasi via Agra-Lucknow-Allahabad. A portion of the high-speed train railway corridor may go underground in Lucknow and Agra, the official said.
"National High Speed Rail Corporation will begin work as soon as we receive a no-objection certificate from the AAI. It will take seven years for completion of the project," he added.
In other news from Lucknow: The main road leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will now be named after the former chief minister, late Kalyan Singh.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya said that this would be a tribute to the contribution of the late leader in the Ayodhya movement and his commitment to the Ram temple.
One road in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh would also be named after Kalyan Singh.
"The PWD department will soon complete the formalities in this regard," Maurya told reporters.
Kalyan Singh died in Lucknow on Aug. 21 night after a prolonged illness.
