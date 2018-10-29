Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (2nd R) and his entourage assess the aftermath of an attack on a spiritual retreat in Kundamankadavu on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala Oct. 27. Suspected Hindu radicals attacked the spiritual retreat founded by a preacher who supported allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple, police said. The incident heightened tensions in southern India where police have rounded up more than 2,000 people suspected of taking part in protests to stop women reaching the Sabarimala temple. (AFP/Getty Images)