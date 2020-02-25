A demonstrator looks on during a protest against India's new citizenship law, in Kolkata on Feb. 25, following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in New Delhi. Ten people were killed and more than 130 injured in some of the worst sectarian violence in India's capital in years, as rioters went on the rampage in several parts of the city, setting fire to buildings and vehicles and attacking journalists. Protests against a contentious citizenship law descended on February 25 into running battles between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi's northeast, with rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns going on the rampage. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images)