LUCKNOW — Union Home Minister Amit Shah Jan. 21 launched a blistering attack on the opposition and dared it to protest as much as they can, because the Modi government will not take back the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Shah dared Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav to a public debate on CAA and said that these leaders were driven only by vote-bank politics.
"We are not bothered about the opposition because we have been nurtured with opposition," he said.
Speaking at a pro-CAA rally in Lucknow, Shah said that there were 23 percent minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christians in Pakistan at the time of Partition but the figure had come down to just three percent today.
"Where have they gone? They have either been killed or converted or have fled to India. Many of them have left their palatial houses in Pakistan and are living in huts now.”
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only giving them homes but also jobs and a better life. Is this wrong?" he asked.
He further said that Dalits were being tortured in Afghanistan where the tallest Buddha statue had been broken down. "Why is Mayawati quiet on this even though she claims to be a guardian of Dalits?" he said.
Shah slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and accused them of opposing for the sake of opposing.
"Have these leaders read history? Do they know that Gandhiji himself said that if Hindus feel unsafe in Pakistan, India should give them citizenship? These leaders talk but never study," he stated.
Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union Home Minister said that a Dalit Bengali family was among the refugees who have been given citizenship. "And she is still opposing the CAA," he said.
Amit Shah said that the manner in which opposition leaders were protesting against abrogation of Article 370, it seems they have a nexus with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan because their opposition is not in national interest.
He pointed out that after abrogation of Article 370, terror had come to an end in the valley, and mounted a blistering attack on the opposition that had demanded proof of the air strike and questioned their intentions.
The union minister also blamed the Congress for delaying the solution to Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that the Congress even tried to delay the Supreme Court verdict but failed.
"The Ram temple will now be there in three months and the wishes of millions will be realized," he said.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Shah and mounted a scathing attack on the opposition and blamed them for the 'cheer-haran' of (stripping) the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.